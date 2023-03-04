Haleon plc Plans — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:HLN)

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon Stock Up 1.8 %

HLN stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. Haleon has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50.

Get Haleon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 364 ($4.39) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Haleon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLN. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.