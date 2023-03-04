Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $182.26

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.26 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 206.87 ($2.50). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 203 ($2.45), with a volume of 383,151 shares changing hands.

Halfords Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 203.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 182.51. The company has a market capitalization of £443.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 964.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62.

About Halfords Group

(Get Rating)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.