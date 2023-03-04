Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,955,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,715 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $199,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $55.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $94.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

