Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) CFO Daniel W. Maudlin Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Haynes International Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $741.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. Haynes International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $58.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Haynes International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,889,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Haynes International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
Featured Articles
