Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.41

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.41 and last traded at $58.07, with a volume of 66394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.89.

HAYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haynes International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $741.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

In other news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,972 shares of company stock worth $1,835,955. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter valued at $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter valued at $3,889,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

