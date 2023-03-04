Haywood Securities Cuts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$23.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Haywood Securities from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OR. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.90 and a 1 year high of C$18.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.69. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total value of C$65,366.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,283,701.64. Insiders sold 36,070 shares of company stock worth $615,592 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

