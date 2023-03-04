Head to Head Analysis: Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF) versus Its Peers

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) is one of 328 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Summit Industrial Income REIT to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summit Industrial Income REIT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Summit Industrial Income REIT Competitors 2347 12093 13455 312 2.42

Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has a consensus target price of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 32.25%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 16.21%. Given Summit Industrial Income REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Industrial Income REIT is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A 29.50 Summit Industrial Income REIT Competitors $912.66 million $156.93 million 13.36

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Summit Industrial Income REIT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT. Summit Industrial Income REIT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Summit Industrial Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 158.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A Summit Industrial Income REIT Competitors 12.08% -4.78% 2.27%

Summary

Summit Industrial Income REIT peers beat Summit Industrial Income REIT on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

