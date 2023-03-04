Head to Head Review: Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) vs. Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24% Mace Security International -17.22% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Comstock has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

4.8% of Comstock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Comstock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Comstock and Mace Security International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock $860,000.00 34.78 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.46 Mace Security International $13.07 million 0.63 $640,000.00 ($0.02) -6.35

Mace Security International has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock. Mace Security International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Comstock and Mace Security International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mace Security International beats Comstock on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock

Comstock, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products, and Strategic and Other Investments. The Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products segment sells biomass-derived carbon neutral oil, ethanol, gasoline, renewable diesel, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other renewable replacements. The Strategic and Other Investments segment includes all other activities, including real estate, mining, and equity method investments. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, NV.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

