Head-To-Head Review: SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) versus Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) and SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock and SUIC Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24% SUIC Worldwide -2.87% -15.92% -1.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Comstock shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Comstock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.8% of SUIC Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock $860,000.00 34.78 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.46 SUIC Worldwide $380,000.00 32.44 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Comstock and SUIC Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SUIC Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Comstock and SUIC Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A SUIC Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Comstock has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUIC Worldwide has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SUIC Worldwide beats Comstock on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock

Comstock, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products, and Strategic and Other Investments. The Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products segment sells biomass-derived carbon neutral oil, ethanol, gasoline, renewable diesel, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other renewable replacements. The Strategic and Other Investments segment includes all other activities, including real estate, mining, and equity method investments. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, NV.

About SUIC Worldwide

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of research and development, venture financing for, and investing in private enterprises and the public sector. It targets sectors that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

