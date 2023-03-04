Healthia Limited (HLA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on March 26th

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.95.

Healthia Limited provides health services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Feet & Ankles; Bodies & Minds; and Eyes & Ears. The company operates podiatry and retail footwear; physiotherapy, hand therapy, occupational therapy, exercise physiology, and speech pathology clinics; and optometry and audiology stores, as well as manufactures and sells orthotic devices.

