Healthia Limited (HLA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on March 26th

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
Healthia Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.95.
Healthia Company Profile
