HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $184.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.00.

HEICO Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HEI opened at $174.56 on Wednesday. HEICO has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $177.55. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $71,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,298,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and sold 18,908 shares valued at $2,984,088. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of HEICO by 12.2% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of HEICO by 33.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of HEICO by 59.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Stories

