Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.31% of Helen of Troy worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $115.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.26. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $82.94 and a twelve month high of $221.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

