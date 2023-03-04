Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.60. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,823,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Helios Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,664,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Articles

