Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Trading Down 6.5%

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.37 and last traded at $34.74. Approximately 60,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 116,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.
HCCI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.19.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.
