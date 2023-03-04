Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Trading Down 6.5%

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.37 and last traded at $34.74. Approximately 60,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 116,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCCI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

