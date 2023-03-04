Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $153,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $151,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $742,112.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,788 shares in the company, valued at $225,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $153,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,074 shares of company stock worth $1,880,126 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

