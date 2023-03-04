Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $14.00 at Citigroup

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $153,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $151,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $153,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $151,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,074 shares of company stock worth $1,880,126. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

