HEXO (TSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$2.57

HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.80 to C$2.57 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:HEXO opened at C$2.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.17. HEXO has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$13.16.

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

