HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,095 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 325.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

