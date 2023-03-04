Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIMS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,299.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $32,601.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,299.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 582,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,157. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 437.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.