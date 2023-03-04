Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Performance

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.66. 38,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $7.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in manufacturing, sales, and service of various connectors, chassis, radiators, wired or wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, application module assembly products, and network cable assembly products involved in the information, communication, automation equipment, precision machinery, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

