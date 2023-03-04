Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $196.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

