Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKLD) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on May 10th

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Hongkong Land Price Performance
Hongkong Land stock opened at GBX 7.41 ($0.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The company has a market capitalization of £164.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65. Hongkong Land has a 12 month low of GBX 7.41 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.41 ($0.09). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.41.
About Hongkong Land
