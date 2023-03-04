Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKLD) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on May 10th

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hongkong Land stock opened at GBX 7.41 ($0.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The company has a market capitalization of £164.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65. Hongkong Land has a 12 month low of GBX 7.41 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.41 ($0.09). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.41.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

