Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HRL. Argus upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.86.
Hormel Foods Stock Down 2.9 %
HRL stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods
In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,595,000 after acquiring an additional 258,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,570,000 after acquiring an additional 498,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,383,000 after acquiring an additional 92,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,938,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,231,000 after acquiring an additional 283,352 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
