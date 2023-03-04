Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HRL. Argus upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Down 2.9 %

HRL stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,595,000 after acquiring an additional 258,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,570,000 after acquiring an additional 498,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,383,000 after acquiring an additional 92,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,938,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,231,000 after acquiring an additional 283,352 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.