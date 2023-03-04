HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the January 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HPX Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HPX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,526. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. HPX has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $50.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPX. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HPX by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HPX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 231,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HPX by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 75,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HPX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HPX during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPX Company Profile

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

