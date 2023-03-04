HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Sells £334,901.31 in Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.64), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($404,128.53).
HSBC Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 618.30 ($7.46) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 590.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 528.48. The company has a market cap of £123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,030.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 653.80 ($7.89).
HSBC Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,500.00%.
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
