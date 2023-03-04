HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Sells £334,901.31 in Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.64), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($404,128.53).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 618.30 ($7.46) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 590.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 528.48. The company has a market cap of £123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,030.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 653.80 ($7.89).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,500.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.45) price objective on HSBC in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.99) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.88) to GBX 650 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 730.50 ($8.82).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

