Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Short Interest Update

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Humacyte stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMAW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56.

