Hunting PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hunting Stock Down 7.7 %

Hunting stock opened at GBX 282 ($3.40) on Friday. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 185.40 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 356.50 ($4.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £465.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 331.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 289.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Get Hunting alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.74) to GBX 340 ($4.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 345 ($4.16).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.