Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Boosted by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,470 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

HBAN opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.76%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

