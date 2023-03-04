IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Critical Contrast

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of IAC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IAC and Rackspace Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $5.24 billion 0.85 -$1.17 billion ($13.50) -3.95 Rackspace Technology $3.12 billion 0.17 -$804.80 million ($3.81) -0.64

Profitability

Rackspace Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAC. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares IAC and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -22.35% -4.46% -2.79% Rackspace Technology -25.78% 9.97% 1.89%

Risk and Volatility

IAC has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IAC and Rackspace Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 1 11 0 2.92 Rackspace Technology 2 8 1 0 1.91

IAC currently has a consensus target price of $88.13, suggesting a potential upside of 65.09%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus target price of $5.07, suggesting a potential upside of 106.80%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than IAC.

About IAC

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com. IAC’s notable acquisitions include: – 2012: [The About Group](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/about-com) – 2011: [OkCupid](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/okcupid) – 2011: [Meetic](htt

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

