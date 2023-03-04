ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered ICU Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $169.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.63. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $251.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 0.61.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

