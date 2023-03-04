Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Identiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Identiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. Identiv has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Identiv by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Identiv by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

