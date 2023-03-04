Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Identiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Identiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Identiv Price Performance
Shares of INVE stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. Identiv has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.
About Identiv
Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.
