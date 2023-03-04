iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.86.
iHeartMedia Stock Performance
Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
