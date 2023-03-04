iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.86.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth about $27,104,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 121.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,225,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 726,157 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $4,172,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.