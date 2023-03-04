Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.56.

Inari Medical stock opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -101.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $3,663,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,818,609.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $3,663,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,481 shares in the company, valued at $15,818,609.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $887,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,035.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,739,010. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $1,671,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $2,652,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 41.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

