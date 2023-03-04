Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $817.59

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 817.59 ($9.87) and traded as high as GBX 912.50 ($11.01). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 908 ($10.96), with a volume of 1,861,327 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INCH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($13.09) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Inchcape Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 900.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 818.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58. The firm has a market cap of £3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,380.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.