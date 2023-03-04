Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) EVP Jorgen Kokke Sells 7,119 Shares of Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jorgen Kokke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, February 4th, Jorgen Kokke sold 0 shares of Ingredion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $0.00.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.3 %

INGR opened at $100.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $105.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Ingredion by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 69.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 24.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

