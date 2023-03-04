Insider Buying: Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Director Purchases 100 Shares of Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) Director Roger A. Strauch purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $13,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,436.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chart Industries Stock Up 4.3 %

GTLS stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.76 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.68 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.90 and a 200-day moving average of $159.13.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Natixis bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $5,285,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

