Insider Buying: Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO) Insider Purchases A$28,900.00 in Stock

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO – Get Rating) insider Peter Hodgson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.45 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$28,900.00 ($19,527.03).

Judo Capital Holdings Limited provides various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business loans, lines of credit, home loans, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Southbank, Australia.

