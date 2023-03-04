Insider Buying: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) EVP Purchases $11,625.00 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) EVP Matthew Dyckman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $11,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,501.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $22.93 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $244.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORRF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 443,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.