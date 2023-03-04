Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total transaction of $1,414,246.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,894 shares in the company, valued at $29,699,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $1,525,453.26.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $1,422,257.54.

On Monday, January 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total value of $1,364,629.88.

On Thursday, January 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $1,274,355.16.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.79, for a total transaction of $1,298,905.06.

On Thursday, January 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,053,233.78.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,304.40.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $1,178,653.62.

On Friday, December 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,262,812.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $1,283,486.00.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $177.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average of $178.68. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $318.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.