Insider Selling: FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) General Counsel Sells 2,511 Shares of Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.3 %

FTI Consulting stock opened at $183.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $190.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 653.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 103.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.