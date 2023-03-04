Insider Selling: LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CMO Sells $836,685.85 in Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $836,685.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,204.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LGI Homes Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $106.71 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.63.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,732 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in LGI Homes by 7,049.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,566,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,011,000 after acquiring an additional 174,846 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in LGI Homes by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 577,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,199,000 after acquiring an additional 158,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LGI Homes by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,713,000 after acquiring an additional 145,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Stories

