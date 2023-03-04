Insider Selling: Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $30,159.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,160.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Main International ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS INTL opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54.

Institutional Trading of Main International ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Main International ETF stock. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,081,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,357,000. Main International ETF comprises about 4.7% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

