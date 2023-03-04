Insider Selling: MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,040,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MannKind Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.87 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $5.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 million. MannKind’s revenue was up 188.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MNKD. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.
About MannKind
MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.
