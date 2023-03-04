Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Sells $124,070.10 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rose Mckinney-James also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.61.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.