Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 725 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total transaction of $136,372.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,453,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75.
- On Friday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50.
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25.
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25.
- On Monday, February 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $123,126.75.
- On Friday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $121,009.75.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $123,409.50.
- On Monday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $122,873.00.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50.
Salesforce Price Performance
NYSE CRM opened at $186.43 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.62. The firm has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Salesforce from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.
Institutional Trading of Salesforce
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
