Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 725 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total transaction of $136,372.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,453,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75.

On Friday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25.

On Monday, February 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $123,126.75.

On Friday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $121,009.75.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $123,409.50.

On Monday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $122,873.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $186.43 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.62. The firm has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Salesforce from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

