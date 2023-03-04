Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 911,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,228,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Samsara to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.