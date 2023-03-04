Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insignia Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ ISIG opened at $8.82 on Friday. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

