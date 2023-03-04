Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Insignia Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ ISIG opened at $8.82 on Friday. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.87.
Insignia Systems Company Profile
Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
