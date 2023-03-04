Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Shares Up 0.9%

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.74. 25,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 58,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $308.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire 100 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

About Inspire 100 ETF

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

