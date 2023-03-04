Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,291,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $61,290,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Intel by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 334,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 107,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

