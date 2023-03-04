International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.2% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.77 and a 200-day moving average of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

